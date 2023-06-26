‘Buchecha’ is ready in case ‘Reug Reug’ withdraws: “Not going to be a problem”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is set to return at ONE Fight Night 13 against an opponent that he has been scheduled to face in the past. On August 4, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu multi-time world champion will look to continue his perfect run in MMA when he faces off with ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane.

Aiming to secure his fifth consecutive victory in what is another step up for the Sao Paolo native, Almeida has hit a point where he wants to take his time to make sure that he is prepared for the top contenders at heavyweight.

With his focus on sharpening his overall game, Senegalese wrestling powerhouse Kane is a logical next step for the heavyweight world title favorite.

The two were previously set to meet last year at ONE 156 in April. After the fight was pushed back and rescheduled for May, Kane withdrew from the contest due to an injury, and ‘Buchecha’ looked to face a new opponent to keep his momentum driving forward.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Almeida spoke about the possibility of his opponent once again pulling out of the fight and how he won’t let it affect him:

“Now if I fight him also, I'm training to fight him but if changed during fight week, I'll be ready for that too. So it's not going to be a problem for me.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

