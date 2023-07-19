‘Buchecha’ recalls how his thirst for record-breaking BJJ world title run materialized

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida knows a thing or two about motivating yourself by chasing down a challenge.

As the most decorated grappler of all time, with 17 BJJ world titles, the Brazilian hit a turning point in his career where he needed to make a decision.

Having established a legacy and record-breaking run, he had three paths to go down – keep competing and extend the legendary run even further, find a new challenge, or step away from competition entirely.

Looking to make history again, Almeida decided to step out of his comfort zone and into the fire by transitioning to MMA where he has racked up four consecutive wins under the ONE Championship banner.

Ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, where he faces ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, ‘Buchecha’ reflected on his grappling career in an interview on the JAXXON PODCAST.

Going into detail about his mindset as a grappler that led him to the crossroads in his career, Almeida explained where his goal of becoming immortal in the sport of grappling came from initially.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“I said ‘I wanted to do something no one has ever done'. I want to win the most titles ever. So then when I found the answer, I was like ‘You know what? That’s what I want to do’."

He added:

"But then came when I just had eight world titles already. Then I won two more, then I broke the record, 11, 12, 13, so that was how it came. The motivation to do that came after a couple of world titles.”

Watch the full podcast clip below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Amazon Prime Video for active subscribers in North America.