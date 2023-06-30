When Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida made the decision to try his hand at mixed martial arts, his first task was finding a new home where he could compete.

As one of the most decorated submission grapplers on the planet, Almeida wouldn’t have been short on options for promotions that would take him on.

If he was able to replicate any of his success in grappling, it was clear that the Brazilian was going to be a difficult opponent for anyone in MMA with his elite ground game.

Having picked ONE Championship, the move has worked perfectly for both parties, with the grappling specialist achieving four consecutive wins and ONE having a new contender at heavyweight.

Almeida is set to return to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 13 in search of his fifth consecutive win under the ONE banner.

Facing off with ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, he has been reflecting on his career as a mixed martial artist after taking the previous year to evolve his game and gather more experience.

In an appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about his decision to sign with ONE Championship and how their relationship with the fighters proved to be a perfect fit for him.

“Yeah. 100 per cent. So when I saw the way ONE Championship treats their athletes as martial artists, I really enjoyed that," said Buchecha.

