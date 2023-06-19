‘Buchecha’ says it is ‘a dream come true’ to fight at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

Despite competing in some of the most world-renowned venues in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, grappling legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida had always dreamt of one day competing inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The world-renowned venue, often described as the mecca of Muay Thai – for obvious reasons – has been home to some of the most iconic names in the striking art since its inception in 1956.

Many have had some of their most iconic battles in that very ring. Some failed, others succeeded. Rest assured, each and every fight under the venue’s spotlight has never been short of a firefight.

‘Buchecha’ hopes to debut inside the legendary stadium with a win when he makes his ONE Championship return at ONE Fight Night 13 on Friday, August 4.

The Brazilian martial arts icon takes on Senegalese tank ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane in a heavyweight tie, set to treat the audience to another barnburner battle before the main event between Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian gets underway.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan ahead of his first bow inside the Lumpinee Stadium, ‘Buchecha’ said:

“So the three arenas that I've always wanted to fight were Lumpinee in Thailand, Bangkok, Saitama Arena in Japan, and Madison Square Garden. So those are my three dream arenas to fight in. So I'm fighting in one of those. It's been like a dream come true. So, after that, two more to go.”

Should there be no last-minute changes, the 32-year-old Sao Paulo native can tick off one of those venues off his list. Saitama Arena and Madison Square Garden are two venues that ONE could tap into in the future in Japan and the United States, respectively.

