‘Buchecha’ says Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin have what he lacks

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and rising ONE Championship mixed martial arts star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is often talked about as being next in line for a shot at the ONE heavyweight world title.

ONE Championship’s heavyweight throne will be decided this Friday night as a highly anticipated clash between reigning ONE heavyweight king ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar and interim titleholder ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin finally goes down in Bangkok.

Almeida could very well take on the winner of this matchup, whoever it may be in a few months’ time. Tje 32-year-old combat sports veteran, however, says he’s in no rush to do so. Although he will rise to the challenge if called upon, the unbeaten heavyweight sensation says he is perfectly comfortable with just gaining the right amount of experience so he can contend with the two currently atop the division.

In a recent interview with YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Almeida talked about both Bhullar and Malykhin, and whether or not he was ready to take on either.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“They [Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar] have more experience than me. If you compare my record against their record, they both fought in smaller organizations, so they have more time to get experience being in the cage and in the gym.”

Almeida is set to return this August at ONE Fight Night 13 against Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane.

Meanwhile, Bhullar and Malykhin will attempt to unify the ONE heavyweight world title at ONE Friday Fights 22, set for the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, June 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

