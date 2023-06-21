‘Buchecha’ says ‘baddest man in the organization’ will be determined at ONE Friday Fights 22

Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar will settle their differences in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 22, and heavyweight world title prospect Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is restlessly waiting for their unification battle to get underway on the June 23 bill.

The multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion also believes there is more to their clash inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium than status as the one true heavyweight king of ONE Championship.

During a recent exchange with The MMA Superfan, ‘Buchecha’ said that the winner of this colossal duel will take the ‘baddest man in the organization’ tag home with them.

The 32-year-old said:

“So it's going to be a really, really good fight. So finally, they're going to unify the word title, the heavyweight world title. So who's going to be the baddest man in the organization?”

Watch the full interview here:

A clash that has been years in the making, filled with drama, excitement, and anticipation, will finally come to an end when these two lock horns.

Malykhin, the interim kingpin, is the man of the hour, but ‘Buchecha’ refuses to take anything away from the Indian athlete, who owns the heavyweight world title.

He expects the American Kickboxing Academy to make it a level-playing field with his well-roundedness and wrestling pedigree.

For his part, Almeida will look to tackle ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 before setting his sights on the winner of this hotly-anticipated battle.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page on June 23.

Poll : 0 votes