‘Buchecha’ says no doubt about ‘Reug Reug’s caliber: “A legit, high-level fighter”

After taking some time away from competition, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is back ready to go on August 4.

At ONE Fight Night 13, he will step back inside the circle for his fifth pro MMA fight, facing off with Senegalese wrestling powerhouse ‘Reug Reug’.

Making his pro MMA debut back in 2021, Almeida had a rapid rise in the heavyweight division after transitioning to the sport. With four first-round finishes, the Brazilian submission specialist found himself amongst the elite contenders but was well aware that he needed to gain more experience and work on his overall game before competing with them.

Though his grappling is a match for any fighter in the world, with just four fights under his belt, Almeida is in no rush to make it to the top.

With his comeback booked against Oumar Kane, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about his mindset going into this fight and the respect that he has shown ‘Reug Reug’ in an interview with The MMA Superfan:

“So he is like a legit, high-level fighter. And that's how I treated him. I have to fight a tough opponent. I'm training a lot for that.”

Ready to take the next step in his career in terms of the competition he is facing, the year away from competition has helped Almeida to prepare for this stage.

Whilst he sees his next opponent as a formidable test, he has made it clear that a win on August 4 does not mean he is ready to challenge for the world championship yet.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

