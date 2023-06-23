‘Buchecha’ says fighting in the morning is ‘not going to be a problem’

As he continues to progress in still young yet successful MMA career, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is continuing to adjust to new experiences.

After securing four wins in his first year as a professional, the decorated grappling legend decided to take some time off from competition to dedicate his focus on improving his craft before he starts rubbing shoulders with the elite contenders in the heavyweight division.

At ONE Fight Night 13, he will resume his quest when he takes on Senegalese wrestling tank ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In no rush to compete for world championship glory, Almeida is taking his career step-by-step. Understandably, the ‘Reug Reug’ clash seems like the best and most logical step for his development.

One aspect of MMA that he had to adjust to last time out was competing in the morning in Asia. At ONE on Prime Video 1, the card aired on U.S. primetime, forcing all the competitors to tailor their training camp schedules to adjust.

Coming into ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, he will draw from his previous experience to once again fight in the morning.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about taking lessons from his previous fight into the next:

“The last time, it was the same thing when I fought in my last fight. It was exactly the same thing. I fought in Singapore but it was Friday night for the US. So it's during that time when I train. I train in the morning. I've just done sparring so my body is really used to brawling in the morning. It's not going to be a problem for me.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video membership.

