‘Buchecha’ says it's impossible to be one-dimensional in MMA: “You have to be prepared for every situation”

Over the last year, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has completely dedicated himself to hone his skills and gain more experience in MMA.

Having had a packed couple of years with four outings and a similar number of first-round finishes, the Sao Paulo native made a rapid rise as one of the best heavyweight fighters in the division.

Whilst Almeida is well aware that his lengthy and legendary career in submission grappling is a huge asset against nearly every possible opponent, he also knows that he must evolve.

Carefully planning his next steps, the heavyweight has been taking time to ensure that when he takes the next jump up in terms of competition, he is ready to compete wherever the fight takes place.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, he will put his improved MMA skills to the test against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane and look to demonstrate what he has been working on.

In an appearance on the Money Moicano podcast with Renato Moicano, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about his progression in the sport and how he looks at it:

“In MMA, it's a different world, you have to train everything, you have to be prepared for every situation. Especially, when you're planning [for something specific] sometimes it doesn't work.” [28:10 onwards]

Watch the full podcast below:

Facing off with a wrestling specialist like Kane will be the perfect test to see what Almeida is capable of in other fractions of the all-encompassing sport.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video membership.