‘Buchecha’ says Khabib’s strength and pace made him ‘something special’

ONE heavyweight star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida feels former MMA world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is cut from a different cloth.

The 17-time BJJ world champion said the Russian’s acumen on the canvas – a mix of judo, freestyle wrestling, and sambo – helped elevate the discipline and mark the importance of grappling in an athlete’s arsenal.

He was also impressed by how the Dagestani-born fighter maintained a similar tempo on the mats from start to finish, unlike any athlete before.

During a recent exchange on JAXXON PODCAST, the ONE Championship star said:

“Khabib, for sure, was something special. Because of his cardio and the way he like controls people. I never really had the opportunity to train with him, but people say like he’s crazy strong, and his pace, you can’t deny it's something special.”

Watch the video below:

Obviously, for as long as he was in the driving seat, Khabib depended on his wizardry on the mats to push him to superstar status.

At a time when more striking-based MMA fighters were securing world championship status, the now-retired athlete, as he would have said it, literally smashed past every opponent.

‘Buchecha’ aims to achieve the same in his career at ONE Championship.

Being somewhat of a flagbearer in BJJ over the last two decades, he hopes to continue inspiring millions on the importance of ‘the gentle art.’

So far, the Sao Paolo native has racked up a 4-0 resume in the Singapore-based organization. More importantly, all his victories came by first-round stoppage.

‘Buchecha’ will make his fifth appearance against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 next, emanating live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on August 4.

A win for the American Top Team and Evolve MMA representative could push him to a shot at Anatoly Malykhin’s ONE heavyweight world title.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in to all the action live and for free.

