‘Buchecha’ says Khabib’s strength and pace made him ‘something special’

By James De Rozario
Modified Jul 04, 2023 11:09 GMT
Marcus
Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida and Khabib Nurmagomedov. [Image: ONE Championship]

ONE heavyweight star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida feels former MMA world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is cut from a different cloth.

The 17-time BJJ world champion said the Russian’s acumen on the canvas – a mix of judo, freestyle wrestling, and sambo – helped elevate the discipline and mark the importance of grappling in an athlete’s arsenal.

He was also impressed by how the Dagestani-born fighter maintained a similar tempo on the mats from start to finish, unlike any athlete before.

During a recent exchange on JAXXON PODCAST, the ONE Championship star said:

“Khabib, for sure, was something special. Because of his cardio and the way he like controls people. I never really had the opportunity to train with him, but people say like he’s crazy strong, and his pace, you can’t deny it's something special.”

Obviously, for as long as he was in the driving seat, Khabib depended on his wizardry on the mats to push him to superstar status.

At a time when more striking-based MMA fighters were securing world championship status, the now-retired athlete, as he would have said it, literally smashed past every opponent.

‘Buchecha’ aims to achieve the same in his career at ONE Championship.

Being somewhat of a flagbearer in BJJ over the last two decades, he hopes to continue inspiring millions on the importance of ‘the gentle art.’

So far, the Sao Paolo native has racked up a 4-0 resume in the Singapore-based organization. More importantly, all his victories came by first-round stoppage.

‘Buchecha’ will make his fifth appearance against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 next, emanating live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on August 4.

A win for the American Top Team and Evolve MMA representative could push him to a shot at Anatoly Malykhin’s ONE heavyweight world title.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in to all the action live and for free.

Edited by David Andrew
