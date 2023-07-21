‘Buchecha’ says match against ‘Reug Reug’ inside the ring an ode to Pride glory days 

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida cannot contain his excitement as he looks to accomplish one of his longtime dreams at ONE Fight Night 13 on Friday, August 4.

The 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion returns for his fifth match under the ONE Championship banner against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, a venue that he’s dreamt of competing inside since his martial arts journey began.

In a past interview, the Sao Paulo native described the legendary stadium alongside Japan’s Saitama Arena and United States' Madison Square Garden as three places rooted in martial arts history.

Now, just two weeks away from ticking one of the three spots off his bucket list, ‘Buchecha’ drew some similarity between his MMA contest inside the ring and the good old Pride days, which held all its MMA contests on a similar stage.

He had this to say on the Money Moicano Podcast:

“I'm really excited. It's going to be in Lumpinee [Boxing Stadium]. It's going to be like a reminder like back in the Pride days because it's going to be in a ring against a wrestler.”

Watch the podcast here:

‘Buchecha’ is not letting his excitement take his focus away from the litmus test that awaits him next month, though.

The 32-year-old, competing out of American Top Team and Evolve MMA, has been putting in extra work during his training camp to ensure he overcomes whatever ‘Reug Reug’ has in store for him when they meet inside the ‘Mecca of Muay Thai’ on August 4.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 13 bill live and for free.