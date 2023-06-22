‘Buchecha’ says MMA training is much harder than actual competition

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida may have had a rapid rise to the top of the heavyweight division. But he has played his part to make that scale to the top as smooth as possible.

Making a transition to MMA in 2021, the decorated submission grappler racked up four consecutive first-round wins in less than a year to shoot up the heavyweight division.

Deciding to take some time to continue evolving as a mixed martial artist, his fifth fight will take place nearly a year on from his last appearance inside the Circle.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, he will compete in his fifth fight against Senegalese wrestling specialist Oumar Kane, a match that could decide the next challenger to the ONE heavyweight world title throne.

With another step up in competition for the Brazilian, Almeida has made it clear that he isn’t in a rush to make it to the top. Instead, he is more than happy to take each fight as it comes while accumulating experience.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about the dedication and hard work that he has put in to get him to where he is as an MMA fighter today:

“The fight is the easiest part because the training is so hard. In the fight, you have 15 minutes to work. But before my debut, it was over a year of training.”

Watch the full interview below:

Almeida’s time spent sharpening his skills will no doubt pay off for him as he looks to resume his climb up the heavyweight ladder against ‘Reug Reug’.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on Friday, August 4.

