‘Buchecha’ says he could never imagine himself working a desk job

If it were up to him, 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and rising ONE Championship heavyweight mixed martial arts star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will compete until his last day on Earth.

The 32-year-old Brazilian veteran is in love with fighting and competing, and he doesn’t see himself hanging up the gloves anytime soon.

Almeida guested recently on the Jaxxon Podcast and talked about the touchy subject of retirement. While some fighters hang up the gloves when they reach a certain age, the Brazilian star says he just doesn’t see himself trading a life of fighting for a desk job.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“You know, a lot of people ask me when are you going to retire? But then if I retire, I have to work, right? So, for me, this is not work, because it's something that I love. It’s like a passion.”

Indeed, Almeida loves what he does. Luckily, he’s one of the very best at it.

‘Buchecha’ is one of the hottest heavyweight MMA fighters in the world right now. The former BJJ world champion transitioned to MMA in September of 2021 and has never looked back.

He went on to win his first four fights as an MMA fighter, finishing every opponent he’s stepped into the circle with.

Now, the 32-year-old is knocking on the doorstep of a world title shot, and if he gets past his next opponent, Almeida could very well be next in line for a crack at ONE Championship gold.

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is set to do battle with Senegalese wrestling champion Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action for free on Amazon Prime Video.

