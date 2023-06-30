‘Buchecha’ says ONE Championship culture makes him feel at home: “I just need to be myself”

In a recent podcast appearance, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida went into detail about his transition to MMA which has seen him become one of the top contenders in the heavyweight division.

As one of the most decorated submission grapplers on the planet, the Brazilian made the switch to MMA in 2021 after spending plenty of time in the gym working on his skills.

Proving that all of his hard work and focus was worth it and that he had made the right decision, Almeida racked up four first-round finishes in his first year as a professional MMA athlete.

Taking his second year to continue evolving as a fighter before making the next step up in competition, the undefeated contender returns against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on Friday, August 4.

One aspect that has helped Almeida in his transition is that he feels at home competing under the ONE Championship banner.

Whilst he joined the promotion as a mixed martial artist with no previous experience, he has praised ONE for helping him to do what he does best – winning his contests and focusing solely on his performances.

Having become accustomed to this style during his submission grappling days, ‘Buchecha’ appreciates the way that ONE makes things as simple as possible for him.

In an interview on the JAXXON PODCAST, Almeida elaborated on what makes him feel so comfortable as part of the ONE family:

“In ONE Championship, I don’t really need to be a character. I just need to be myself. Go there. Close the door of the cage. Do the job, get the job done. And go home.”

