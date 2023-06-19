‘Buchecha’ seeks to continue impressive first-round finishing streak against ‘Reug Reug’

ONE rising star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida’s 4-0 win-loss slate inside the circle is already quite an impressive feat in itself.

It’s not like the 17-time IBJJF world champion has been figuring in closely contested fights either. ‘Buchecha’ has finished all four of those opponents, with none of them even getting past the first round.

On August 4, at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video, the Brazilian sensation will look to add Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane to his growing list of one-round victims.

Speaking with Nissi Icasiano of The MMA Superfan, ‘Buchecha’ admitted he cares about that streak and will aim to preserve it once he tangles horns with the Sudanese powerhouse:

“I'm doing everything to get the job done in the first round. So if I can get that, that will be great for me. But he's a tough guy, a tough opponent and if we have to go do this and go for three rounds, I'd be ready for that.”

Here’s the full interview:

Apart from the clout that comes from finishing opponents as quickly as possible, it’s also a wise strategy, especially in the unforgiving heavyweight division.

Doing so keeps ‘Buchecha’ fresh and safe from unnecessary damage, while also allowing him to be available for a quick turnaround if need be. However, it also means he has not been tested yet for the grueling nature of long MMA matches, which could put him at a disadvantage for five-round battles in the future.

In hindsight, it seems ‘Buchecha’ has not met a worthy opponent yet who can take him to deep waters. ‘Reug Reug’, though, might just be his perfect match. The feared Senegalese wrestler has four wins under the ONE banner, with three of those coming by TKO.

As with all Amazon cards, ONE Fight Night 13 will be available free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.

