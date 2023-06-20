‘Buchecha’ shares what he needs to watch out for against ‘explosive’ Reug Reug

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has a pretty good idea of what he needs to look out for when he squares off with Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane on August 4.

Nearly a year removed from his incredible 64-second submission of one-time ONE interim world title challenger Kirill Grishenko, the 17-time IBJJF world champion will make his highly anticipated return to action for a long-awaited clash with another dangerous heavyweight prospect. At ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video, ‘Buchecha’ will square off with heavy-hitting Senegalese standout, ‘Reug Reug.’

Ahead of their clash inside the Legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ‘Buchecha’ spoke to The MMA Superfan to discuss the dangers that his opponent presents every time he steps inside the Circle.

“He's big, he's strong, he has heavy hands, and he has a really good base,” Almedia said. “I'll be watching for all of that, for sure. Real explosive. So it will be a really interesting match, for sure.”

‘Buchecha’ stormed into ONE Championship in 2021 and scored four first-round finishes in the span of 11 months. Almeida has dispatched his opponent with such ease that his total duration inside the Circle is an astonishing 8:50 total. In less than the time it takes to clear two rounds, Almeida has put away four fighters via submission or knockout.

While Almeida has looked virtually unstoppable in his mixed martial arts career thus far, something’s gotta give at ONE Fight Night 13 as he meets an equally impressive heavyweight contender who has put away three of his four opponents by way of KO for an impressive 75% finish rate under the ONE Championship banner.

With their penchant for finishing the opposition in spectacular fashion, ‘Buchecha’ vs. ‘Reug Reug’ is the literal definition of a can’t-miss fight.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.

