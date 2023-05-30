‘Buchecha’ shares some snapshots of his Denver trip at ONE Fight Night 10

ONE heavyweight contender Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida shared a series of snapshots of his Denver trip when he attended ONE Championship’s first U.S. event at ONE Fight Night 10.

Although ‘Buchecha’ was pining for a spot on the star-studded fight card, he nonetheless made the plane trip to Colorado to watch the 11-match event and support his American Top Team (ATT) teammate ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes.

His presence in Denver stirred a series of reactions from the MMA community, including former UFC heavyweight star Augusto Sakai and MMA Hall-of-Famer BJ Penn.

Augustosakai said:

Model and Legend

Bjpenn said:

Amazing guy 🔥

Despite not making an entrance in Denver this year, ‘Buchecha’ has been highly compensated with a new fight that has taken years to make. The Brazilian superstar is gearing up for a main event clash against ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

The two heavyweights were initially scheduled to cross paths twice in the last two years, but the events were canceled due to a series of injuries from both fighters. Now, fans will get the heavyweight showdown they’ve always wanted on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Thus far, no one has found an answer to Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida. The Brazilian heavyweight has remained undefeated with a professional record of 4-0 since he joined ONE Championship in 2021. His biggest strengths are his grappling and submission game which have helped him garner first-round victories time and time again.

For ‘Reug Reug,’ the road back to redemption has been a successful endeavor. He jumped right back into the winning column with back-to-back wins last year after losing to Kirill Girshenko in April 2021.

Like all dangerous heavyweights, Kane brings a lot of power to the table, so get ready for a high-paced and exciting showdown this summer at ONE Fight Night 13, which streams live and free on Prime Video in North America.

