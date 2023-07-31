‘Buchecha’ shares star-studded line-up of training partners in preparation for ‘Reug Reug’

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida revealed his star-studded lineup for training partners ahead of his highly anticipated clash with heavyweight knockout artist Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane this Friday night.

‘Buchecha’ heads to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on the cusp of his first ONE world title opportunity. With a win at ONE Fight Night 13, he will likely be the next man in line for a shot at the heavyweight championship. To make sure he’s in top form come Friday night, Marcus Almeida is bringing in the big guns to help him train for the biggest fight of his MMA career thus far.

“My training partners are also the same: Marcos Rogério “Pezão” [de Lima], who is also scheduled to fight at the same time as me, Augusto Sakai, Marcelo Golm, Said Sowma, and Antônio “Cara de Sapato” [Carlos Junior],” Almeida told ONE Championship."

He continued, saying:

“These are the ones I training with more, but of course, there's Junior “Cigano” [dos Santos], Vitor Resende, Renan “Problema,” Ferreira who are also here with us. There are a lot of people, so it's been very good.”

Standing in Almeida’s way of his fifth-straight win in ONE will be a Senegalese wrestler with vicious knockout power. ‘Reug Reug’ has scored five wins in his own mixed martial arts career with three of those victories coming by way of knockout inside the Circle. Kane has always shown an ability to go the distance if necessary, earning a unanimous decision against Jasur Mirzamukhamedov in December.

Will ‘Buchecha’ keep his 100% finish rate intact or does ‘Reug Reug’ shock the world and hand the 17-time BJJ world champion his first career loss?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.