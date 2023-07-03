‘Buchecha’ shares thoughts on ‘really good’ Malykhin-Bhullar battle: “The fight went as I had predicted”

Whilst ONE Championship fans had waited a long time to finally see the main event of ONE Friday Fights 22 between Anatoly Malykhin and Arjan Bhullar, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida had an extra interest in this fight for obvious reasons.

As one of the top contenders in the heavyweight division, the Brazilian knows he will eventually collide with either man in the future.

Although he has made it clear that he is in no rush to fight for the world championship, after only making his transition to MMA two years ago, more victories will only guarantee him a shot at the crown sooner than later.

He takes another step up in competition at ONE Fight Night 13, where he faces ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane, one of the most dangerous names in the heavyweight division.

With Arjan Bhullar being inactive since winning the title before Almeida had even had his first fight in MMA, interim champion Anatoly Malykhin had made it clear that the division wasn’t big enough for two titleholders.

After canceled fights, rescheduled dates, and a war of words between them, Malykhin and Bhullar finally met inside the Circle at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Friday Fights 22.

Producing another dominant performance, the undefeated Russian completely dominated the fight, picking his opponent apart from range before finding the finish in the third round.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Buchecha’ revealed that he predicted the outcome of the fight correctly but was most happy that the bout had finally happened:

“After so many postponements, the fight finally took place. And it was a really good fight. But the fight went as I had predicted.”

