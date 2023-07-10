‘Buchecha’ suggests Anatoly Malykhin’s dominance is proof that ‘grappling is the best thing’ in MMA now

Since transitioning to MMA, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has been able to transfer his submission grappling skills into a new sport with great success.

As one of the most decorated grapplers on the planet, the Brazilian decided to leave his legendary career behind to challenge himself in a new way. Stepping out of his comfort zone and into ONE Championship’s heavyweight division, there aren’t many people on the planet who can compete with his level of jiu-jitsu, especially not in MMA.

With a perfect run so far in his career, producing four consecutive first-round finishes, Almeida will look to continue his surge to the top when he faces ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4.

Whilst he is continuing to improve his overall game so that he can compete with anyone wherever the fight takes place, Almeida has drawn comparisons between his success and that of the current champion of the division.

In an interview on the JAXXON PODCAST, ‘Buchecha’ claimed that being a strong grappler is the best key to success right now as a heavyweight, as proven by Anatoly Malykhin:

“You know what, let's say, like look at all the heavyweight champions. Right now Jon Jones in the UFC and Anatoly Malykhin in ONE Championship. So everybody saw that grappling is the best thing.”

Watch the full podcast clip below:

At the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he will put his jiu-jitsu to the test against the Senegalese wrestling tank ‘Reug Reug’ in what is sure to be a great clash of styles.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

