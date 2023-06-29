‘Buchecha’ suggests grappling training in MMA helped him discover ‘better positions’ on the mats

It doesn't come as a surprise that Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has been so successful in MMA since transitioning to the sport in 2021.

With an incredible career in submission grappling behind him, the Brazilian is a nightmare for any opponent in MMA once the fight hits the canvas. On top of that, he has applied the same work rate and single-minded focus that made him one of the most decorated grapplers of all time in his new venture.

Having secured four victories within his first year as a professional mixed martial artist, Almeida has been on the hunt for his next prey. At the same time, he hopes to make up some ground to cement his contender’s spot for Anatoly Malykhin’s heavyweight world title.

One aspect of training himself for MMA contests that he may not have expected is the way it has evolved his grappling game.

By adding in strikes, jiu-jitsu techniques can either be far more useful or crossed out entirely, forcing the Brazilian to make reads and changes to make sure he isn’t just a jiu-jitsu competitor in MMA.

In a clip from his appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about how his jiu-jitsu has improved through his MMA lessons:

“And I just train like safer positions, so I don’t really put myself in any risks and try to gain better positions. Because you don’t want to like get punched or kicked or anything so.”

