‘Buchecha’ thankful ‘Reug Reug’ showdown is finally happening

After making the decision to transition into MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has enjoyed a short yet successful rise in the discipline.

Making his MMA debut in September 2021, Almeida racked up four performances inside the circle within a span of 11 months. Finishing all four of his opponents in the first round, the Brazilian quickly found himself right at the top of the division. Whilst his success was undeniable, the submission specialist knew that his surge to the top came with some drawbacks.

Having last fought in August 2022 where he submitted Kirill Grishenko, Almeida took some time off to work on his overall game.

Whilst he had passed every test so far with flying colors, he knew that his limited MMA skill set would only get him so far once he reaches the top level of the division where the top contenders are strong in all aspects of the sport.

At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, Almeida’s title push continues when he takes on Senegalese powerhouse Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane in a battle between two consistent finishers.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘Buchecha’ spoke about how his camp is going so far and his excitement to get back inside the circle:

“Everything's going great. Training is going well. And it's been a while since I fought, almost a year. So I'm really glad to have a fight booked.”

