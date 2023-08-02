‘Buchecha’ thankful training camp for Oumar Kane went ‘better than he imagined’

At ONE Fight Night 13, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida will make his return to the circle for his fifth professional MMA fight.

The Brazilian submission grappling legend will also have the opportunity to finally face an opponent that he has been scheduled to fight two previous times.

On Friday, August 4, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Almeida will face off with ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane as he looks to continue his perfect run in MMA.

Transitioning to the all-encompassing discipline with the motivation of hunting down a new challenge, the jiu-jitsu specialist has passed each test put in front of him with flying colors.

With four consecutive first-round finishes under his belt, Almeida is now ready for the next step of his career, which involves taking on bigger and better opponents on his way to the top of the heavyweight division.

Having spent several training camps preparing for Kane in the past, the last year has been focused on improving Almeida’s overall skill set before he takes on the elite contenders.

Ahead of fight night, ‘Buchecha’ gave fans some insight into how his preparations have gone for this contest, revealing on his YouTube channel that this time around, everything has gone to plan.

He said:

“Training is going much better than I imagined, I'm feeling good. I didn't hurt myself training, been training very smart, doing a lot of sparring.”

Watch the full video below:

Almeida faces no easy task in trying to secure his fifth win in MMA as his elite BJJ skills goes up against the wrestling strength of ‘Reug Reug’.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.