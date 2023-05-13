‘Buchecha’ not thinking about the heavyweight belt at the moment: “I’ll take it one step at a time”

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is in no rush to compete for the ONE Championship heavyweight title.

With four first-round finishes to begin his ONE Championship tenure, Almeida is already considered by many to be the next big thing, literally, in heavyweight MMA. The 17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion is primed for a ONE world title opportunity, but ‘Buchecha’ is far from worrisome about when his inevitable title fight will arrive.

In an interview with The South China Morning Post, ‘Buchecha’ revealed that he is taking his career one step at a time and is not concerned about a potential title tilt:

“I don’t really think about it. I’ll take it one step at a time. So no, I don’t even think about the belt or anything.”

Watch the full interview below:

Rumors suggest that Almeida will meet heavyweight knockout artist Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane in his return to the circle this summer, though ONE Championship has not made an official announcement. The two rising contenders were scheduled to scrap on two separate occasions. Almeida hopes the third time will be the charm.

The bout could potentially serve as a heavyweight title eliminator with reigning world titleholder Arjan Bhullar expected to return at ONE Fight Night 12 in July for a long-awaited unification clash with reigning interim ONE heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Senegalese standout ‘Reug Reug’ has earned himself four victories inside the circle thus far, netting three impressive knockouts against Alan Ngalani, Patrick Schmid, and Batradz Gazzaev. His last appearance at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December came against Jasur Mirzamukhamedov. ‘Reug Reug’ scored a unanimous decision win moving to 5-1 overall.

