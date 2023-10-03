California Commission allows media for Bellator 290 official debriefing in historic move on transparency

Bellator is no stranger to history-defining moments in MMA. The UFC's chief rival in North America is among the few large promotions that's been willing to engage in cross-promotion, pitting their champions against the titleholders of other organizations in a bid to determine who is superior.

This time, however, it wasn't Bellator that was behind an unprecedented move, it was the California State Athletic Commission. Athletic commissions appoint the judges and referees that officiate bouts, and they have, historically, discouraged their appointed officials from speaking to the MMA media about their actions.

So judges are rarely in a position to explain the logic behind some of their decision-making, especially when it leads to controversial outcomes in bouts. Similarly, referees sometimes play an implicit role in determining the outcome of a fight when they fail to enforce the rules, causing certain fighters to commit fouls.

However, the CSAC is different from the likes of the NSAC, as they hold post-event meetings with referees and judges, while also granting the MMA media access to said meetings. Apparently, this is something that the CSAC has always done in an effort to hold judges and referees accountable.

Unfortunately, this slipped past the notice of most of the MMA community, with even famed combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani being unaware of it until recently. Such a meeting with media access took place after Bellator 290, where several bouts took place that featured controversial calls.

For example, Nikita Mikhailov defeated Darrion Caldwell via unanimous decision. During that bout, Caldwell secured a takedown in round two and kept his foe on his back for a large portion of the round. Barring a submission, fighters almost never win fights off their back.

But in this case, two judges presiding over the fight felt that Caldwell's inactivity on top, and Mikhailov's strikes from the bottom made the latter the more effective fighter.

Is Bellator going under?

There is still no clarity regarding Bellator's current situation. Sometime ago, a rumor was afloat that the PFL was interested in acquiring the promotion after SRJ Sports Investments, a Saudi-backed investment firm, acquired a minority equity ownership stake in the PFL.

However, new reports suggest that the promotion is, instead, under threat of a shutdown, which would leave countless fighters in search of a new promotion. UFC CEO Dana White was recently asked whether the UFC is interested in signing any Bellator fighters, but he remained non-committal.

