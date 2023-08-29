California man who single-handedly saved a guy from Torrance mall brawl catches attention of Dana White - "I’m flying this guy"

Dana White has been impressed by a guy who single-handedly saved a man from a Torrance mall brawl.

A huge brawl broke out among teenagers this past Sunday at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance. It is reported that the brawl started around the AMC movie theater when a huge crowd of people was trying to get discounted tickets on National Cinema Day. As per the Police, there was even a report of gunfire but no known serious injuries have been reported so far.

Interestingly, in a moment that went viral on social media, a man was seen saving a guy from an entire mob who was beating him. The same has even caught the attention of the UFC president Dana White who was impressed by the man who single-handedly saved the guy from the mob. While the name of the guy is still unknown, he is on the social media platform, Instagram with the name @thatboyreckless.

Dana White took to Instagram and shared the video of the incident by saying:

"@renergracie I wanna meet this guy too!!! Absolute STUD. Much respect and if anyone knows who this guy is please let me know in the comments. I’m flying this guy to a fight anywhere he wants and ROCKSTAR the shit out of him."

Take a look at White's post below:

Torrance Del Amo Mall fight: Dana White provides update on Ronda Rousey's potential return

There have been a lot of speculations surrounding Ronda Rousey's potential return to the UFC. The speculations started to rise when the former UFC star claimed that she had no reason to stay with WWE anymore and seemingly parted ways with the pro wrestling company.

However, it looks like we will not see Ronda Rousey return to the UFC after Dana White recently shut down all the rumors. White was recently recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and asked to comment on the possibility of Rousey returning to the UFC. To which he replied by saying:

"There's no shot. She's accomplished everything she set out to do. Her dream was to win a UFC championship, then win a WWE championship, and she’s done it. Now she’s starting a family. Ronda has made so much money, and she’s still making a lot of money in sponsorships.". [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

