“Can I please take you on a date” - Brittney Palmer tugs on fans’ heartstrings with ‘gorgeous’ new look

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer recently captivated fans with her "gorgeous" new look.

The popular figure took to her Instagram account, sharing a photo of herself in an exquisite green outfit. Alongside the picture, she wrote the caption:

"Caught somewhere in time .. 🕰️"

Fans couldn't contain their admiration and quickly responded to the post. One enamored fan expressed:

"The prettiest girl in UFC 💘💖,"

while another was clearly fascinated, exclaiming:

"Are you f*cking kidding me!!!?? @brittneypalmer 😳😯😯😮😮 ❤️❤️ can I please take you on a date? 🌹🌹"

Compliments poured in, with one fan expressing:

"You are so beautiful, and I love your outfit a lot! 😍😍😍"

Fans' reactions

Since her debut in the UFC in 2011 at UFC 125, Brittney Palmer has become an iconic figure in the world of mixed martial arts. Known for her role as a ring girl and model, she has been recognized as the Ringcard 'Girl of the Year' at the World MMA Awards on four occasions (2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022). Additionally, she has graced the pages of prestigious fashion magazines and even appeared on the cover of Playboy in 2012.

Beyond her work in the UFC, Brittney Palmer has established herself as a talented artist, with her artwork showcased in exhibitions across various cities worldwide. Her artistic pursuits have also contributed to her philanthropic endeavors, raising over $100,000 through her paintings.

Brittney Palmer spills the beans on her Instagram success

In a recent episode of the Neon Confidential podcast, Brittney Palmer opened up about the secrets behind her Instagram popularity. With a massive following of 1.1 million users, she shared the strategies that have propelled her to social media stardom.

Acknowledging the time-consuming nature of maintaining a strong Instagram presence, Palmer explained her approach to keeping her content engaging and diverse:

"I'm very blessed and lucky to literally live a really fun and adventurous life. But it is a very time-consuming part of a job or situation... I try to do a rhythm... it's like art, modeling, and promoting my stuff."

Palmer also emphasized the importance of authenticity in her content:

"To be honest... like clickbait, they love like hot modeling thing. I try not to do too much of the same thing, I really created such an authenticity to it where it's like, I really don't care if I get likes or not. We have content we gotta push it out."

Check out Brittney Palmer's interview below: