"Can they sing?" - Fans react to Conor McGregor and fiancée lavishing "the biggest girl band in the world" with gifts amid record label signing

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin treated his record label's recent signees, Sweet Love, to gifts. The group, which consists of four young women known as Venice, Jasmin, Maya and Honey, expressed grattitude to McGregor and Devlin in a TikTok video, which McGregor himself then shared on X/Twitter, drawing fan attention.

The gifts handed to them appear to be jewelry as each band member poses in front of the camera showing off earrings and bracelets on their person. On X/Twitter, McGregor shared the clip and described Sweet Love in hyperbolic terms to generate hype.

"The biggest girl band in the world today!"

Check out Conor McGregor sharing Sweet Love's video:

Fans wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on the ex-UFC double champion's latest dip in the music world. This isn't necessarily a new venture for him, as he previously signed rapper Xzibit, whose career in entertainment peaked in the mids 2000s due to being the host of 'Pimp My Ride.'

In the thread under McGregor's tweet, fans had a mixed reaction to McGregor's announcement. One fan expressed his excitement by comparing them to legendary pop band the Spice Girls.

"Can't wait for the Spice Girls v2!"

Others merely wished McGregor well.

"Much success!"

Unfortunately for McGregor, there were also negative comments fielded.

"Self proclaimed. Nobody's ever heard of them."

Another fan even wondered whether Sweet Love can even sing.

"Can they sing?"

His signing of Sweet Love marks his continued expansion of Greenback Records, one of McGregor's many business ventures, launched on his fiancée's behalf.

Conor McGregor recently compared Sweet Love to the Spice Girls

A key element behind Conor McGregor's success in MMA was his gift of gab. Few could promote like him. Now, with his combat sports career seemingly in the backburner, he is using those talents in business, recently embarking on a promotional X/Twitter spree to draw fan interest in Sweet Love.

"Ladies and gentlemen, introducing @sweetlove, the biggest girl band since The Spice Girls. Welcome to @greenbackrecords ladies!! First single coming soon, watch out for new music!!"

Check out Conor McGregor interacting with Sweet Love:

Besides the above clip, he also tweeted about them in other instances, perhaps hoping to parlay his fans' loyalty into interest in Sweet Love's music.

