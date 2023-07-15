"Can somebody in the government give me the job?" - Tristan Tate takes offense to Covid variants-like nomenclature of heatwaves

Tristan Tate fumed at the nomenclature of heatwaves, which he says resemble Covid variants. The social media influencer tweeted a furious tweet expressing his anger.

"They’re naming heatwaves like they used to name new “Covid variants”. Can somebody in the government give me the job of whoever makes the names up? I’ll do it for free. Watch out! The “lovely warm summer” heatwave has just hit Europe. The “Barbecue weather” heatwave is next!"

Tate mocked the authorities for coming up with these nomenclatures and made an offer to do it for free. The former kickboxer has been outspoken about his opposition to Covid vaccines. He has even taken regular digs at major vaccine manufacturers.

When Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx developed blood clots in his brain, causing partial paralysis and blindness, Tristan Tate, who believes that Foxx's medical condition is a result of Covid vaccination, offered his prayers to the actor.

The controversial social media influencer also came to the defense of Tennis star Novak Djokovic. On the occasion of the Serbian star's monumental 23rd grand slam win, author Jeffrey A. Tucker criticized him for forgoing the Covid vaccination. Tristan Tate came to the tennis star's aid and vindicated his stand against getting vaccinated.

Tristan Tate and elder brother, Andrew Tate, sued a Florida woman for accusing them of human trafficking

Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate are suing a Florida woman, whom they claim falsely accused the duo of imprisoning her in Romania. The duo is seeking $5 million from the woman, her parents, another woman who lived at their estate in Bucharest, and a male friend of the woman. The legal proceeding was filed in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Romanian authorities apprehended the Tate brothers in December last year and kept them in detention for months. They were accused of forcing seven victims into pornography and subjecting them to physical violence. The duo is currently under house arrest in Romania.

"Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case."

