“Can’t buy a win in 2023” - Conor McGregor sparks outrage with controversial '2-1' tweet about Shauna Bannon amidst UFC London defeat

Conor McGregor held great expectations for fellow Irish mixed martial artist Shauna Bannon as she stepped into the spotlight for her promotional debut at UFC London.

Bannon entered the octagon to face off against Bruna Brasil on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

However, despite the excitement surrounding her debut, fate had different plans for Bannon. The bout proved to be a challenging one, as Brasil claimed the win with a unanimous decision from the judges, who scored the contest 29-28, 29-28, 30-27.

Check out the official scorecard below:

Conor McGregor couldn't resist sharing his own scorecard on Twitter, giving the nod to 'Mama B' with a 2-1 score:

"2-1 handy."

Take a look at McGregor's now-deleted tweet:

Credits: @TheNotoriousMMA on Twitter

However, fans wasted no time in refuting the former UFC double champ's judgment, accusing him of being biased in favor of Bannon.

One fan wrote:

"Common Ireland L."

Another wrote:

"Your girl sucks."

While another user took jabs at Conor McGregor's stint as a TUF coach:

"And this is why it's 7-1 Michael Chandler folks. Forged stout must have crack in it."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Conor can’t buy a win in 2023."

"Lol, no Conor, no."

"Go back to the bathroom."

"No way hahaha 2-1 Brasil."

Credits: Twitter

Team Conor McGregor avoided a clean sweep with Rico DiSciullo's stoppage win against Hunter Azure at TUF 31

Conor McGregor's fortunes took a turn for the better when his team faced off against Michael Chandler's team of veterans on 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF) season 31.

Despite a series of close calls and potential losses, McGregor's team finally got the victory they desperately needed. Rico DiSciullo emerged as the standout fighter, becoming the only member of McGregor's prospect squad to make it to the semi-finals.

Sportskeeda MMA @sportskeedaMMA 🧹



DiScuillo becomes the only member of McGregor's team of prospects to make it to the semi-final round



sportskeeda.com/mma/news-team-…



#MMA… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/viSm9j0z20 Team Conor McGregor narrowly avoids clean sweep against Team Chandler with Rico DiScuillo's stoppage win over Hunter Azure at TUF 31DiScuillo becomes the only member of McGregor's team of prospects to make it to the semi-final round

In a thrilling matchup against Hunter Azure, DiScuillo showcased incredible resilience. The fight was intense, with both fighters coming dangerously close to securing a stoppage. However, it was DiScuillo's unwavering grit that prevailed, as he unleashed a devastating second-round knockout.

The moment of victory was nothing short of electric. A jubilant, McGregor couldn't contain his excitement, celebrating in animated fashion as he cheered on DiScuillo's triumph. On the other side, a dejected Chandler had to come to terms with the outcome.