"Can’t knock out a shark" - Footage of Derrick Lewis hesitating before jumping into water births army of trolls on Twitter

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis is celebrating his most recent win in style out in the ocean. Lewis defeated Marcos Rogério de Lima at UFC 291 with a technical knockout via punches.

Lewis was seen topless on a private yacht in the ocean with his friends urging him to take the leap into the water. The heavyweight fighter was atop the roof and showed hesitation in jumping off the roof. However, he finally gathered the courage and jumped off, landing with a splash in the water.

Check out the clip of him jumping into the water from the yacht's roof:

Fans responded with hilarious comments on the video of Derrick Lewis' hesitation to jump off the yacht:

"He was thinking 'my big a&s better make sure I don’t hit the side of this boat'"

"He can’t knock out a shark"

"The lengths that man will go to to cool is balls ...."

Other fans justified his fear of taking off from the yacht while one fan reasoned that it was a wildly different circumstance to facing an opponent inside an octagon:

"I mean that’s a big man a lot of things could go wrong"

"In a fight, it's just you and an opponent. Your chances of defeating gravity, the ocean, or aquatic predators (all of which are potentially at play here) are substantially less optimistic."

Another fan related a funny anecdote of working with mixed martial artists professionally:

"my favorite part of working in MMA by far was working boat parties for fighters and daring them to leap off the top deck. you will never know how good it feels to tell UFC title contenders they need to stop being cowards and jump with you, then backflipping into the ocean."

Check out screenshots of the comments below:

Derrick Lewis inks new deal with the UFC, Dana White says he loves him

Derrick Lewis recently inked a new deal with the UFC after his previous contract ended with his UFC 291 bout against Marcos Rogério de Lima.

Lewis has signed a new eight-fight deal with the promotion. The contract was confirmed at a Power Slap 4 press conference. UFC president Dana White added his own personal appreciation for the fighter:

“Listen, I love Derrick. Personally and professionally, love the guy.”

Derrick Lewis holds the all-time record for most UFC knockout wins with a whopping 14.

Check out Dana White's comments below: