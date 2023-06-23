Can’t see Virat there - Indians flood Francis Ngannou's comment section after he calls Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan "two of the greatest cricketers"

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou found himself at the center of a fiery storm when he daringly mentioned two Pakistani cricket stars, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, as two of the greatest players in the sport.

His unexpected proclamation instantly ignited a clash between Indian cricket aficionados and fans loyal to the Indian batting powerhouse Virat Kohli. 'The Predator's' comment section quickly became a battlefield as an influx of Indian fans flooded in after he applauded the Pakistani cricketers.

However, the praise sparked a fierce backlash, primarily driven by the undeniable stature of Virat Kohli as one of modern-day cricket's greatest batsmen.

"Tell Francis that their Daddy is Virat Kohli 🐐"

"Waiting for Virat X Conor now."

@_bravo6_goingdark took expectation of Francis Ngannou's assertion:

"Baddest Man and Greatest Cricketers?? Can’t see Jon or Virat there!!"

"Francis bro you were scammed, they ain't the best."

"They went to ask Francis Ngannou for Wheat flour 😂🤣"

"Greatest?? 🤣🤣 Bro they are not even top 20"

Francis Ngannou mocks Jon Jones following an intense faceoff at the PFL event

A remarkable meeting transpired during the recent PFL 5 event hosted in Atlanta, when Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones crossed paths, reigniting the feverish buzz around a highly awaited bout between the two heavyweight powerhouses.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones meet face-to-face Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones meet face-to-face 👀 https://t.co/uC2M7Lzhng

While the possibility of a between Ngannou and Jones remains uncertain, the tension-filled atmosphere heightened as both fighters engaged in an intense stare-down, accompanied by a few exchanged words. Amidst the charged atmosphere, 'Bones' confidently asserted, "you don't want no smoke," emphasizing his readiness for a formidable challenge. However, despite the competitive undertones, a surprising camaraderie was evident as both fighters maintained a friendly demeanor, exchanging smiles as they engaged in conversation.

Following the heated interaction, 'The Predator' humorously resorted to Twitter to mock Jon Jones, as he tweeted:

"He feels the pressure"

