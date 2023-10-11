“Can’t wait for the rematch” - Fans already hyped for title unification showdown between Tang Kai and Thanh Le

Fight fans are already super hyped for Thanh Le’s imminent world title rematch against Tang Kai after Le captured the ONE interim gold last Friday.

The Vietnamese-American standout put his skills on full display when he viscerally handed Ilya Freymanov’s first loss in ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video.

In a span of barely a minute, Thanh Le inserted himself featherweight MMA world title picture by way of an electrifying submission in the first round.

Fired by Le’s recent victory, fans have taken to Instagram in droves to express their excitement concerning Le’s future rematch against featherweight king Tang Kai.

Thanh Le and Tang Kai first met back in August 2022 at ONE 160 when Le was the ONE featherweight MMA champion of the world.

The two knockout artists brought only the best versions of themselves that night, giving the most entertaining five rounds that the division has presented in the last few years.

However, Tang Kai was the better man. He completely shut down Le’s striking game with his stand-up; dodging Le’s best punches with great lateral movements and excellent counter-strikes.

After five rounds of intense, striking action, Tang Kai was ultimately named the new featherweight king by unanimous decision.

Ever since that day, Thanh Le has vowed to reclaim his belt again in a rematch. Now, with the interim belt over his shoulder, he’s now one fight closer to achieving his goal.

