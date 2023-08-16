"Canelo might need to eat his 'Special meat' for this" - Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo’s first face-off sparks Twitter meltdown

Canelo Alvarez is set to face Jermell Charlo next month in a highly-anticipated bout that will mark the first clash between two undisputed champions in the four-belt era. The fighters held their first face-off on Tuesday.

Check out the face-off between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo below:

Fans reacted to the footage by sharing their predictions for the bout. @antmaykashh took a shot at Alvarez, who, in 2018, blamed a failed drug test on the meat in Mexico:

"Canelo might need to eat his “ Special meat ” for this 🤣"

@MikeAdxx claimed Alvarez will suffer the first knockout loss of his career:

"Canelo getting knocked out by Charlo, I guarantee it"

@DoggoSports focused on the way the two fighters looked, noting:

"Canelo look relaxed. Charlo look like he ready to kill"

@EliasVillaaaaaa claimed Canelo can beat both Charlo twins on the same night:

"canelo would beat both mell and mall in the same night with no training camp, easy fight for canelo right here"

@YoBigBrotha shared that they are looking forward to the bout, stating:

"Both confident, both ready. This is gonna be a good fight 🔥"

@HamedBoxing questioned how much credit Canelo will deserve if he beats Charlo, who is moving up two weight classes:

"How much credit does Canelo deserve for this fight? When GGG beat Brook he got crucified. When Loma beat Rigo they made excuses."

@BetBoxing, on the other hand, is not sure that the size difference is as big as others think:

"I keep telling people. Charlo is not the naturally smaller man. The only question is whether he can absorb what a big punching SMW has to dish out. If he can, this is a very significant test"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Canelo Alvarez weighs in on Dmitry Bivol rematch

Canelo Alvarez has only taken two losses in his professional boxing career. While one came to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, his most recent defeat came against Dmitry Bivol last year. Speaking to Michael Benson of talkSPORT.com, Alvarez claimed that he attempted to rematch Bivol before moving on, stating:

"I tried. I tried but he started asking for things and it made everything hard. Then I thought the best option was to move and start working with PBC. I'd like to have that rematch, but right now we can't do that."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments on Dmitry Bivol below:

While their first bout took place at light heavyweight, Bivol reportedly was hoping to rematch Alvarez at super middleweight, where he is the undisputed champion. Bivol will now reportedly look to face Artur Beterbiev in a light heavyweight title unification bout.