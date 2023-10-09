“Careful with this subject” - UFC title contender draws controversy with cryptic Roman Empire reference on Palestine

While the world has been stumped by the latest chapter in the Israel-Palestine conflict, which has racked up a staggering death toll in a short time, a UFC middleweight contender has invited controversy with his seemingly insensitive comments on the topic.

Earlier this week, former UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori posted a cryptic message on X, giving his opinion about the ongoing war in the Middle Eastern region.

In the statement, the Italian national seemingly condemned the ongoing conflict with a Roman Empire reference:

"What if, as Italian, I would claim every area of the Roman Empire at his largest extension to be given back to us?"

Although it is not clear which side in the conflict has garnered the Italian's wrath, his thoughtless comments did not go unnoticed. Check out a few fan reactions below.

X user @lott_rik clapped back at Marvin Vetori, warning him such statements could have dire consequences:

"Careful with this subject - your career might be effected with words."

@kesultanan_ asked:

"What side you mean?"

@aman21835885 blasted the UFC star, pointing out his loss against Robert Whittaker:

"[Robert] Whittaker beating wasn't enough?"

@margiela_mask wrote:

You can’t even claim the MW title, and you thinking about conquering? 😂

@JoshPerot ridiculed the UFC star, saying:

"The Aftermath of That Costa Head Kick Finally Showing."

@stoicknights opined:

"Doesn't make sense at all. 😂"

@dawsonhunt_ responded to Vettori's statement saying:

"Just like the Palestinians are demanding land be given back to them?"

@Arrum50144285 shot back with:

"Italy needs to pay the rest of Europe for colonizing them all those years ago.

According to a report by CNBC TV 18, the conflict has racked up a death toll of over 1,000 people from Israel and Gaza. Per The Associated Press (AP), Palestinian militants claim to be keeping over 100 hostages.

"Nothing that would make them fighters" - UFC lightweight contender laments ongoing conflict

The Israel-Palestine conflict has shrouded the world in sorrow and dismay as the death toll rises with each passing minute. While many around the globe have their opinions about the issue, UFC star Natan Levy's allegiances are clear as day.

In a recent video posted to Instagram, the lightweight contender shared his dismay about the ongoing conflict with weighty accusations against Palestinian militant groups. He said:

"It's kind of Isareli to say, but I thought it was only missiles, only rockets coming from Gaza. To my surprise, when I turned the new on, it was much more than that... They [Palastinian militants] kept coming into villages, butchering families, shooting them down with RPGs. With automatic rifles, throwing grenades... Nothing against the military, nothing against the police, nothing that would make them fighters, freedom fighters."