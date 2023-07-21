"Carlos Condit level" - Hilarious reactions ensue as Marc Diakiese's opponent's 0% takedown defensive rate comes to light

Marc Diakiese and Joel Alvarez are set to face off in a lightweight bout on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura (also known as UFC London). The fight is scheduled for Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

Combat sports analyst Luke Thomas recently dropped a fascinating stat about Alvarez. The 30-year-old Spanish fighter holds an astonishing 0% takedown-defensive rate in all six UFC fights:

"Joel Alvarez - who faces Marc Diakiese tomorrow at #UFCLondon - has a 0% takedown defensive rate. Alvarez has given up 6 takedowns: Tsarkuyan: 2/2, Yakovlev: 1/1, Duffy: 1/1, Belluardo: 2/2."

In other words, every time someone has attempted to take him down, they've succeeded. This intriguing piece of information quickly circulated throughout the MMA community, sparking a frenzy of hilarious reactions.

"if Khabib fought that guy he would pad his takedown stats all fight long. he would easily double the Trujillo fight."

"D1-akese incoming."

"They’ve succeeded or he’s conceded? 16 sub wins I don’t think it’s an accident he’s welcoming the fight on the floor."

"Carlos Condit level Td defense."

"Wonder what strategy Marc Diakiese might use?"

"Incoming D1kese with the kneepads."

"& Diakiese has gone full wrestle fu*k the last few scraps."

Joel Alvarez conscious of Marc Diakiese's wrestling, but seeks a standup battle at UFC London

Over the years, Marc Diakiese has undergone significant improvements in his wrestling skills, a fact not lost on his opponent, Joel Alvarez.

'El Fenomeno' is keenly aware of Diakiese's growth in this area. Despite his desire for an all-out striking spectacle to entertain the fans at the upcoming UFC London, Alvarez realizes that may not be the likely scenario when facing this evolved version of Diakiese.

During a recent interview with Hablemos MMA, Alvarez stated (comments translated from Spanish):

"I hope to get Marc the striker, so we can do a striking fight the both of us. But yeah, it is true that he’s been doing well, and he’s been winning fights using his wrestling. It’s a drastic change that he’s made. I assume at some point in the fight he’ll use his wrestling. We’ve trained for that and prepared for that a lot."

Check out Alvarez's comments below (from 1:36):