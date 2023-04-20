Catch up on a bunch of Jonathan Haggerty’s insane highlights heading into ONE Fight Night 9

Before Jonathan Haggerty returns to action on Friday, see why he’s referred to as ‘The General’ with some insane highlights ONE Championship released this week.

Although Haggerty is just 26 years old, he has shed blood with some of the greatest Muay Thai strikers in the world, including Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and Joseph Lasiri.

He’s extremely technical in his delivery and runs on an endless gas tank. Aggressive from start to finish, here are some of the best highlights from ‘The General’ below:

Mesmerized fans have also taken to the comment section on YouTube to praise the former flyweight king before he squares off with Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video.

@2ru2pacFan:

"Jonathan Haggerty 🔥 I was waiting for this video for ages! Thank you ♥"

@MicroNesianMade:

"Man he’s good. Very fast and master at technique. I loved that elbow ko."

@longshlongsilver293:

"These guys are made of steel. The shots they take and don't even flinch would fold a regular joe."

@NA-oo4ls:

"He’s so smooth and efficient, a great fighter. I love watching Haggerty fight. Nong-O has a lot more power and accuracy than Rodtang, I have a hard time seeing Haggerty win. Looking forward to the fight!"

@juliomendoza235:

"one day haggerty will be a legend in muaythai."

In less than a few days, Haggerty will be heading towards the ceremonial weigh-ins this week with the plan to make the 145lbs weight limit before fight night. Initially, Haggerty began his Muay Thai career at flyweight but had trouble last year making weight for his fights.

Following a couple of health scares over the summer, Haggerty made the conscious decision to move up to bantamweight and he’s never looked better.

Looking stronger and healthier than ever, Jonathan Haggerty is ready to pull an upset by defeating one of the greatest Muay Thai strikers on the planet, Nong-O Hama, for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Their epic showdown goes down this Friday, April 21 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand. Viewers in Canada and the U.S. can watch ONE Fight Night 9 live and for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes