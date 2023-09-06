Chael Sonnen advises Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya's concern for Sean Strickland, UFC president Dana White takes swipe at PFL: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Chael Sonnen's advice for Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya's concerns for Sean Strickland. Also, UFC president Dana White takes a swipe at PFL CEO Donn Davis.

#1 Chael Sonnen advises Dricus du Plessis to appear at UFC 293

Israel Adesanya is set to defend his middleweight title against Sean Strickland this weekend at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia.

The bout was announced a number of weeks ago, however, Strickland wasn't the first opponent in mind. The UFC had originally offered 'Still Knocks' the title opportunity after his stunning victory over Robert Whittaker earlier this year. The South African then ruled himself out of contention, stating he didn't want such a quick turnaround between his fights.

Weighing in on the 185lb title bout this week was Chael Sonnen. 'The American Gangster' addressed du Plessis and implored him to appear cageside at the pay-per-view. According to Sonnen, Dricus du Plessis making an appearance will all but guarantee him the next title shot. He explained:

"If Izzy wins, it appears that it's going to be du Plessis or [Khamzat] Chimaev should he beat Paulo Costa... While we think it's going to be du Plessis, make no mistake, there is some marching orders. Israel has told du Plessis you need to be here. Step number one, you need to come here and you need to be here, for whatever reason, but he's not joking about that."

#2 Israel Adesanya raises jet lag concerns for Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya doesn't believe Sean Strickland understands the impact of fighting with jet lag.

Adesanya is set to make his first title defence in his second run as the middleweight champ when he takes on 'Tarzan' this weekend. The bout also marks Strickland's first title opportunity as well as his first clash outside of the US in over five years.

Speaking to TheMacLife ahead of his title defence, Adesanya raised the potential issue of jet lag with Sean Strickland. According to 'The Last Stylebender', he is used to the long-haul flights, whereas his opponent is not. He said:

"You know he's actually traveling the world for the first time? It's his first time getting a passport because of me. I've been traveling the world. I've been fighting on jet lag for years. I know how this works. I don't think he understands. 'Fight Island', 8 AM, I had to fight. 3 AM, vroom, you remember, the whole f**king F1's. I'm like, we got to fight in five hours, why are you driving cars at the hotel?"

#3 Dana White takes a swipe at PFL CEO Donn Davis

Dana White has seemingly hit back at Professional Fighters League (PFL) CEO Donn Davis, following criticism by Davis towards White and the UFC.

In a recent appearance on the Front Office Sports podcast, Davis stated that he believes the PFL does everything the UFC does, but claimed that fighters in his organization are paid better and are in more control of their careers.

The UFC President then addressed Davis' comments during a DWCS (Dana White's Contender Series) press conference this week. According to White, he hadn't heard Donn Davis' comments before making a subtle dig at his expense. White stated:

"Well, there's one of two things in that. There's either a lot of delusion, or he's uninformed. Almost everything in that statement is incorrect, except for, 'What happens in the cage determines your future.' I think that's the only right thing that he said."

Catch White's comments from 12:00 onwards: