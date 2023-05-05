Chael Sonnen has grossly misinterpreted some Francis Ngannou fight news. Portugese outlet Combate recently reported a callout to Ngannou from former UFC champion Fabricio Werdum.

Sonnen subsequently claimed that 'Brazilain media' confirmed a booking between 'The Predator' and Werdum later in the year. 'The American Gangster wrote:

"Brazilian media just reported Werdum and Francis is being booked in a stadium later in the year. The stadium is within the city limits of where Fabrizio was born."

Sonnen, who has never been known as the most authentic source of fight news, certainly did not add to his credibility with the hopefully misinterpreted Ngannou fight news. Fans severely trolled 'The American Gangster', bringing up his hilarious comments on Brazil from the past. MMA superfan Boogerbeard said:

"How the f**k would you know? They don't even have computers, remember?"

Another fan wrote:

"Hey Chael first time long time….do we travel there by bus or horse? I’ll hang up and listen"

Both these comments are a reference to Sonnen's hilarious comments on the Nogueira brothers dating back to 2011. 'The American Gangster' was surprised to learn that Brazil had computers as he had allegedly seen the Nogueira brother mistake a bus for a horse.

Check out more reactions to Sonnen's recent comments below:

Francis Ngannou fight news: Fabricio Werdum angles for a PFL clash in Brazil

Francis Ngannou became a free agent earlier this year after exiting the UFC due to failed contract negotiations.

After being courted by several MMA promotions in recent months, 'The Predator' is now reportedly close to signing a deal with PFL while ONE Championship has pulled out of the race.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has now called out Ngannou for a clash at the Arena do Grêmio in Brazil later in the year. The 45-year-old recently said at a WebSummit event in Rio de Janeiro:

"I really believe that the PFL will embrace this idea and put on a superfight. Me against Francis Ngannou in Brazil, to remove that doubt from that challenge he used to look at me. This is my idea: to have a super fighttat the end of the year. Back to fighting at 46, but I'm sure I'll submit Ngannou in jiu-jitsu – said Werdum." h/t Combate, translated by Google

Werdum exhausted his PFL contract earlier this year, having fought only once under the banner. 'Vai Cavalo' suffered a first-round TKO loss to Renan Ferreira in 2021 which was later turned to a no-contest.

