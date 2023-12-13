Chael Sonnen offers compelling take on Ian Garry's revenge strategy against Sean Strickland following potential victory at UFC 296

At UFC 296 this Saturday, Ian Garry will make his octagon return. This time, he takes on Brazilian welterweight Vicente Luque. If he emerges victorious, former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is hopeful that the Irishman will next set his sights on Sean Strickland.

In a recent video posted on his official YouTube channel, Sonnen detailed a scenario whereby Garry, after defeating Luque, could punctuate his post-fight interview by calling for a bout with Strickland at 185 pounds. 'The American Gangster' said:

"I don't know how big Garry gets. I mean, the swerve here and the move, if Garry gets a win, is to announce, 'I'm coming to middleweight and I'm coming after Strickland.' That's the move. I don't believe that he needs to follow up on that."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (7:40):

The enmity between Garry and Strickland is due to the latter's comments on the Irishman's marriage to Layla Machado Garry, who is 14 years the UFC welterweight's senior. Their relationship came under extreme scrutiny recently after the revelation of the 'How to be a WAG' book written by Garry's wife.

The book presents itself as an 11-page instructional teaching women how to attract young athletes. Notably, the book was meant to be a satirical piece, but that hasn't stopped fans and fellow fighters from mocking 'The Future'.

Strickland has echoed the allegations, speaking out against Garry's wife. In doing so, however, he drew Garry's ire, who has come to his wife's defense. The pair were even reported to have had a near-altercation after threats of legal action from the Irishman's camp.

Ian Garry's matchup with Vicente Luque

Ian Garry styles himself as a future UFC welterweight champion. However, he is a few fights away from fighting for the title, given that he is currently ranked at No.10 in the division. Meanwhile, Vicente Luque, who he will face at UFC 296 this Saturday, is the No.9-ranked welterweight.

Expand Tweet

A win over the Brazilian would, at least, bump the Irishman up to the No.9 spot. The bout serves as a litmus test for Garry's potential against the more difficult foes closer to the top of the welterweight division.