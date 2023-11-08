Chael Sonnen responds to Jorge Masvidal, Conor McGregor reacts to UFC P4P rankings, Fans react to Tony Ferguson's training: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the most extensive UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Chael Sonnen's response to Jorge Masvidal as well as Conor McGregor's reaction to the UFC's new pound-for-pound rankings. Also, we will look into fans' reaction to Tony Ferguson's intense training with David Goggins.

#3. Chael Sonnen's savage response to Jorge Masvidal causes a frenzy

Chael Sonnen and Jorge Masvidal have relentlessly traded blows on social media, following the fallout from Masvidal's comments on The MMA Hour.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's show, 'Gamebred' offered his take on the beef between Helwani and Sonnen. The former BMF champ opted to side with Helwani and labeled Sonnen a "b*tch" and "the dirtiest fighter that ever lived."

'The Bad Guy' of course hit back on social media, taking aim at Masvidal's loss to Colby Covington in the octagon and the assault case. Masvidal then fired back by bringing up Sonnen's history of steroid use.

Chael Sonnen's latest response appears to have caused the biggest frenzy, however, after he explained why it was unlikely they would meet face-to-face.

Sonnen's savage response has seen MMA fans side with him during the argument. One fan wrote:

"Damn Chael, You schooling people in their 40s? Undefeated."

Another fan wrote:

"After 3 rounds Chanel up 30-21. 10-7 all 3."

#2. Conor McGregor reacts to Islam Makhachev taking UFC pound-for-pound top spot

Conor McGregor has provided a fiery response upon learning that Islam Makhachev now sits at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings.

Following a stunning title defense at UFC 294 that saw him win via a first-round headkick knockout, Makhachev has seen himself rise above Alexander Volakanovski and Jon Jones in the P4P list.

The change in the rankings is in part due to Jones' recent injury, which has seen him withdraw from facing Stipe Miocic and putting him out of action for at least 8 months.

The Irishman took to X (Formerly Twitter) to react to the news, where he took aim at the lone KO loss on Makhachev's record and his previous suspension for prohibited substances. McGregor tweeted:

"Ko'd unconscious and caught on steroids. MMA's current p4p no1. What a sport."

Conor McGregor's now-deleted post on X

#1. Fans react to Tony Ferguson's 'hell week' training camp with David Goggins

Tony Ferguson appears hell-bent on turning his career around after the former lightweight interim champ shared footage of his gruelling training camp.

'El Cucuy' was once considered one of the GOATs of the division, evidenced by a seriously impressive 12-fight win streak. The 39-year-old has since suffered from a steep decline in form, however, and is now staring down the barrel of a potential seventh loss in a row.

Ahead of his bout against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296 next month, Tony Ferguson took to social media to give fans a glimpse of how seriously he has been preparing. The post also includes a video which shows Ferguson throwing up after he enlisted the help of renowned US Navy Seal David Goggins.

The UFC star's decision to share a clip of himself being sick has seen a mixed response from fans, with one fan questioning why he would record it. They wrote:

"Wtf who records themselves throwing up?"

Meanwhile, other fans showed their support for Ferguson and expressed their hope of seeing him pick up the victory. Another fan wrote:

"LFG gonna be back in the win column. CSO 🦅🇺🇸."

