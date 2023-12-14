"Champ Sh*t Only" - When Leon Edwards wanting to cuddle up to a "fat girl" had fans amused

Fans continue to re-surface a hilarious throwback social media post made by Leon Edwards.

On Saturday, December 16, Edwards looks to extend his UFC welterweight title run by defending his throne for the second time. To do so, ‘Rocky’ must take out Colby Covington in the UFC 296 main event, which goes down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Whenever Edwards is scheduled to fight, the following X post from 2013 (Edwards was 22) tends to be re-shared by fans:

“This weather makes me want to cuddle up to a fat girl”

Over the past year, fans have continued to fill the X comment section with new messages to joke about Edwards’ unexpected post from 2013:

In 2013, Leon Edwards had yet to join the UFC, as he was still fighting under the BAMMA banner in England. Since then, Edwards has established a twelve-fight unbeaten streak (one no-contest) and accomplished his lifelong goal of becoming a UFC champion.

Leon Edwards doesn’t understand Colby Covington’s “weird” relationship with Donald Trump

At UFC 296, the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, will be sitting cageside to support Colby Covington and watch the actions. If Covington can emerge victorious, Trump is expected to enter the Octagon and put the belt around the waist of ‘Chaos.’

During the UFC 296 media day, Leon Edwards had this to say about Covington’s relationship with Trump:

"I think the whole scenario's weird. I don't get the fascination with another man. I know he used to be the president and stuff but he's no longer the president. 'Trump ain't wrapping nothing around his waist cause he ain't getting a belt. Trump has been to his fights before when he's lost so Trump can't fight for him. He needs to grow up and get a girlfriend or something.”

Colby Covington must overcome an extended layoff at UFC 296, as he hasn’t fought since defeating Jorge Masvidal in March 2022. Meanwhile, Leon Edwards has fought twice since then, taking out Kamaru Usman twice to become the undisputed UFC welterweight king.

