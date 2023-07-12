"Champ woke up h*rny nah way" - Israel Adesanya thirsting over Vanessa Hudgens has fans screaming focus

Israel Adesanya's game inside the octagon maybe on point but the champ's recent tweet directed at American actress Vanessa Hudgens had fans commenting on his game outside the octagon.

The middleweight champion quote tweeted a picture of Hudgens with the caption:

"We’re all in this together. [folded hands emoji]"

One fan replied that Adesanya was feeling a certain type of way.

"Champ woke up horny nah way [loudly crying face emoji] @VanessaHudgens"

Many others urged him to focus on his training.

"Bro get your head in the game"

"Bro get your head in the game"

"We need to stay focused brother"

"Focus [crying face emoji]"

Many other fans made references to Adesanya's alleged homosexuality.

"No point you trying to act straight now bro we all know"

"You like dudes"

"For the people accusing izzy of being a lgbtq, after seeing this they’ll be like"

"For the people accusing izzy of being a lgbtq, after seeing this they'll be like"

"The first straight thing Izzy has said"

"The first straight thing Izzy has said"

Others tried to be wingmen for Adesanya and thanked him for imaginary scenarios.

"Hey Izzy, thank you so much for saving me and all those puppies from that burning building that was a real champ move from you"

"Hey Izzy, thank you so much for saving me and all those puppies from that burning building that was a real champ move from you"

"Thanks for letting me borrow your private jet for the weekend, you a real one [100 number emoji]"

"Thanks for letting me borrow your private jet for the weekend, you a real one [100 number emoji]"

"Hey Bro! Thanks for saving my parents house and letting me borrow the lambo for the weekend. You the best"

"Hey Bro! Thanks for saving my parents house and letting me borrow the lambo for the weekend. You the best"

Others claimed Vanessa Hudgens and sarcastically told Adesanya to back off.

"Don’t get beat up ion play bout mine"

"Don't get beat up ion play bout mine"

"dunno if there enough room bro"

Others mentioned her partner and Minor League Baseball player Cole Tucker.

"she’s with a minor league ball player champ… no shot"

"she's with a minor league ball player champ… no shot"

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski train with Mark Zuckerberg ahead of reported Elon Musk fight

Reports of a mega mixed martial arts exhibition bout between tech giants Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have taken the internet by storm.

Both billionaires have been offered support by various mixed martial arts legends including Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre.

Israel Adesanya and his teammate and UFC pound-for-pound king Alexander Volkanovski both recently trained with Zuckerberg and showed off their shredded physiques in an Instagram post.

"[trophy emoji x3] No fugazi with Mark 🦈 This is Serious Business‼️"

Check out Israel Adesanya's post below:

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a noted mixed martial arts enthusiast and has attended a UFC event in the past. Having two UFC champions on his side would be a huge bonus ahead of a potential showdown with Elon Musk.

