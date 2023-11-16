"Champion of the world still cleaning the mats?" - UFC champion Sean Strickland wins over fans with humble gesture after training session

Recently crowned UFC middleweight champion has won over a lot of fans, both with his performances inside the cage, as well as his attitude outside.

Strickland has always kept it real and spoken his mind, regardless of the consequences, which has endeared him to the MMA community.

In the social media age, where many fighters try to fit the mould laid out by names like Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen and Colby Covington, Strickland has always kept it honest in his own way.

He has maintained that he is a simple man, and a recent post, where he was seen cleaning the gym mats, was further testament to how grounded he remains.

The clip made it's rounds on X (formerly Twitter), and fans were quick to react, with many expressing their admiration for the 185 lb champion.

@Lunch77Beatz wrote:

"Strickland is apparently extremely kind when cameras are off & he doesn’t have to flaunt the persona to sell PPVs"

Psychaitrist69 alluded to the fact that this may be indicative of how grounded Strickland is, and suggested that this may lead to a long title reign:

"Why do i feel that Sean is gonna go on a long run as a MW Champ"

Meanwhile, @GCorner13 praised Strickland's choice of apparel:

"I need these singlets like yesterday. ‘MERICA!"

@zaftt4hh added:

"Pros gotta worry about equipment being clean more than the noobs, but still cool watching"

@izzy_bored urged fans to take it easy, saying:

"I mean there’s countless videos of izzy and every other ckb fighter doing it"

Sean Strickland and Valentina Shevchenko may take part in a shooting competition

Recently, Nina-Marie Daniele announced that Sean Strickland and Valentina Shevchenko may face each other in a shooting competition. It will be held at a shooting range set up specifically for them.

'Bullet' initially posted on X and said:

"@ninamdrama just came up with the idea to set up a shooting range day ! @SStricklandMMA get ready!"

To this, Strickland replied:

"Well...... so after I smoke you do I get your nickname? No fucking way you beat me...."

While the competition has not been confirmed yet, Strickland has taken to X to try and goad Shevchenko into the challenge. He poked fun at her, saying:

"Who is a worse shot. A woman or a russian? @BulletValentina"

As both parties have expressed interest, we may very well see this happening soon.