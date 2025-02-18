  • home icon
  Champs Joshua Pacio, Jackie Buntan headline the Philippines' most heart-pounding finishes in ONE Championship

Champs Joshua Pacio, Jackie Buntan headline the Philippines’ most heart-pounding finishes in ONE Championship

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified Feb 18, 2025 09:34 GMT
Joshua Pacio (left), Jackie Buntan (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]
Joshua Pacio (left), Jackie Buntan (right) [Photo via ONE Championship]

Filipino fighters have left their thumbprints all over ONE Championship, and the promotion recently paid tribute to their stellar run by releasing a compilation of highlight-reel finishes from the country’s finest homegrown talents.

Watch the clip below:

youtube-cover
Leading the pack in this electrifying showcase are two of the Philippines’ brightest stars — Joshua Pacio and Jackie Buntan.

One of the defining moments in Pacio’s storied career came in November 2017 at ONE: Legends of the World, where he delivered a spectacular knockout against fellow Filipino Roy Doliguez in a strawweight MMA bout.

From the opening bell, “The Passion” imposed his will, combining sharp grappling with thunderous high kicks to wear down his opponent. Then, in the second round, he sealed the victory in emphatic fashion, unleashing a perfectly timed spinning backfist that sent Doliguez crashing to the canvas.

That win became a stepping stone in Pacio’s rise to greatness, paving the way for his ascent as the ONE strawweight MMA world champion — a title he now holds for the third time.

Meanwhile, Buntan’s highlight-worthy moment came at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023, where she made quick work of Diandra Martin in a 131-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest.

Despite Martin’s height and reach advantage, Buntan showcased superior striking, effortlessly finding her range and landing crisp combinations.

The fight reached its climax when Buntan fired a devastating left hook to the body, followed by a powerful right hand, securing her first knockout win under the organization's banner.

Her journey came full circle in November 2024 when she defeated Anissa Meksen via unanimous decision at ONE 169, capturing the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Joshua Pacio returns to action at ONE 171

Now, Joshua Pacio is gearing up for another high-stakes showdown as he prepares to settle unfinished business with his American rival.

The Lions Nation MMA co-founder is set to collide with Jarred Brooks for the third time in a highly anticipated ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship unification bout, headlining ONE 171: Qatar at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

