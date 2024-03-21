"Champs need time to heal" - Aljamain Sterling reacts to Sean O'Malley's coach discussing 'Suga's' potential UFC return date

Aljamain Sterling shared his thoughts as Sean O'Malley's coach proposed the date and venue for his return.

At UFC 299, O'Malley defended the bantamweight title against old foe Marlon 'Chito' Vera. The 29-year-old put on a striking clinic against 'Chito' en route to a dominant unanimous decision victory.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, shed light on the bantamweight champion's health after the prolonged five-round fight. He said:

"There's going to be no surgeries, there's going to be nothing; just some bumps and bruises from beating 'Chito' up. That's it. Let the inflammation go down, let his mind chill out for a week or two and get back to work."

Speaking about the potential date for O'Malley's comeback, Welch added:

"September would be cool, October would be cool, November would be cool. [The Sphere] would be sweet."

Catch Welch's comments below (21:14):

Welch's statement was reposted on the @mma_orbit X account. Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, whom O'Malley defeated to win the title, reacted to the coach's statement. He wrote:

"Yea, I agree. Champs need time to heal so they can be physically and mentally at their best."

Sean O'Malley's coach thinks Aljamain Sterling was the most difficult challenge for 'Sugar'

No.1-ranked bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili will likely challenge Sean O'Malley next for the 135-pound title. Dvalishvili is regarded as one of the most dominant wrestlers in the UFC. Many feel that the Georgian will be the most difficult opponent of O'Malley's career so far.

Speaking about the next potential opponents for his pupil, Tim Welch agreed that Dvalishvili would be a difficult puzzle to solve. However, he believes Aljamain Sterling was stylistically the most difficult opponent for O'Malley in the bantamweight division. Welch said:

"I think the biggest problem was Aljo. He's just such a large guy, so lengthy, expert back taker. He's not the type to really get on top and beat your a**. He's going to pass your guard to force you to try and stand up. Now he's on your back for the rest of the round. Super strong, physical... I think Aljo was the most dangerous fight for us." [20:19 onwards]

Heading into the UFC 292 title fight, O'Malley and Welch had repeatedly mentioned that Sterling was the most difficult opponent to train for and spoke respectfully about his skillset.

'Sugar' patiently waited for an opening and knocked Sterling out with a perfectly placed counter shot to win the UFC bantamweight title. Dvalishvili, a longtime friend and teammate of Sterling, would probably be more careful about O'Malley's finishing ability when they fight.