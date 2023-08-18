"Charge them with child abuse" - Former UFC title challenger fumes at clip of Elliot Page's interaction with a gender-nonconforming child

Former UFC title challenger Jake Shields has been left furious at a video of actor Elliot Page and his reaction to gender-nonconforming children.

Formerly known as Ellen Page, the actor came out as a trans man across his social media accounts back in 2020, using he/they pronouns. Since coming out, Elliot Page has regularly campaigned for trans rights and has appeared on the cover of TIME magazine in 2021, becoming the first openly trans man to do so.

In the video doing the rounds on Twitter, a gender-nonconforming child asks Page what to do if people aren't supporting them or even bullying them. After the actor joked about what he'd like to say, he stated that the people doing that are "incredibly insensitive."

Jake Shields is known for his outspoken and often controversial views, having regularly taken aim at the LGBTQI+ community on multiple occasions. In this instance, Shields wanted every adult in the room arrested and charged with child abuse. He wrote:

"Arrest every person in this room and charge them with child abuse"

The 44-year-old then doubled down on his stance by stating that being trans should be classed as a crime:

"Criminalize being trans"

Michael Bisping sends warning to Sean O'Malley ahead of UFC 292 title bout

Michael Bisping has warned Sean O'Malley not to get complacent during his main event bout against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

O'Malley is set for the biggest fight of his career when he takes on 'Funk Master' for the bantamweight belt. The bout marks 'Sugar's' first attempt at UFC gold, whereas Sterling is looking to extend his divisional title defense record to four.

Ahead of their fight, Sean O'Malley has regularly maintained the belief that his striking is far superior than Sterling's, which he feels will be his path to victory. However, Michael Bisping has reminded the contender that Sterling is the far better wrestler.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the UFC Hall of Famer stated that O'Malley must keep moving throughout the entire fight to avoid Sterling's wrestling. He said:

"O'Malley needs to be in perpetual motion, okay? He cannot back up. You know the black line, you know about this. That's the warning line. If an opponent shoots on you there, they might not get the takedown, but they can drive you up against the fence. From there, they can go to a single leg, they can go to a body lock, double legs, so on, so forth, high crotch, you name it."

Catch Bisping's comments here (7:30):