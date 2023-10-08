"Charles about to get mauled" - Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov joining Islam Makhachev's fight camp as 'head coach'

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev revealed on social media that MMA superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov has joined his fight camp for the upcoming clash against Charles Oliveira at UFC 294.

Makahchev uploaded a post to his Instagram account where he shared the news and hailed 'The Eagle' as 'the head coach.'

This caused a wave of excitement among MMA fans, who took to the comments section of Makhachev's post to share their reactions on the news.

One individual predicted that now that 'The Eagle' had joined Makhachev's camp, the Dagestani would make light work of 'Do Bronx' at UFC 294.

"Yea, Charles about to get mauled. Khabib is Islam's secret super power."

Another person claimed that Nurmagomedov had an itch to get back into combat sports.

"Bro knows he wants to get back in there."

A few more reactions to the post can be seen below:

MMA fans react to Islam Makhachev's post

Earlier in an interview with Brett Okamoto for ESPN MMA, Makhachev had stated that although Nurmagomedov will join the training camp for the Oliveira rematch, he will not be present in Makhachev's corner come fight night.

"He’s [Khabib Nurmagomedov] gonna be here. He’s not gonna be my corner of course, but he will be here to help. We have couple more guys gonna fight [in] other organizations here in Abu Dhabi. I don’t know fight day where he’s gonna be but next two weeks he’s gonna be here with us.”

Check out his comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov below [16:48]: