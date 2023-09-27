Chatri Sityodtong on Angela Lee: “You’re helping the world in the way Victoria said she wanted to help the world”

ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee is back in the public eye, after she resurfaced last week to tell her story of depression, suicide, and the sudden passing of younger sister Victoria last December.

Naturally, the news came as a shock to everyone, including those close to her who did not know. Her 2017 highly publicized car crash in Hawaii was no accident. It was a suicide attempt.

In an interview last week posted on the South China Morning Post, ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong recounted his thoughts and feelings after learning that Lee had tried to commit suicide.

The ONE Championship head honcho said:

“Her car rolled down the mountainside and so, she only told me that six months ago, when the whole grieving process, going through [Victoria’s passing]. She and I spoke a lot, and when she told me that, I was obviously floored. And I think she only told her parents recently, as well. I may be wrong. She only told Bruno for the last several years. That’s why for Angela to come out to tell the whole world, probably her most deeply vulnerable, and embarrassing moment, she’s using that story to help inspire others, and say, even a world champion martial artist, one of the baddest women on the planet, has insecurities and moments of weakness.”

See the interview below:

Of course, what Lee and her family had endured is absolutely unimaginable. It’s a tragedy that no family should ever go through. Sityodtong says the Lee family has ONE Championship and his full support.

He added:

“I’m very proud of Angela. I wish Victoria was still here, but using the pain and suffering of Victoria’s loss and channeling it into something beautiful, and bigger, in terms of helping the world, I think is exactly what Victoria [wanted]– and when Angela broke the news and the video came out, I said you know, ‘Victoria’s smiling from above and probably crying with happy tears, because you’re helping the world in the way Victoria said she wanted to help the world.’”

Angela Lee is in Singapore this week to attend the upcoming ONE Fight Night 14 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. She is set to make an announcement regarding the future of her professional career.

