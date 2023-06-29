Chatri Sityodtong believes Jonathan Haggerty has a ‘target on his back’ after Nong-O knockout

At ONE Fight Night 9, Jonathan Haggerty shocked the world with a knockout for the ages to become a two-time Muay Thai world champion under the ONE banner.

Against the odds, the Brit pulled out the biggest performance of his career, stopping the dominant world champion Nong-O Hama in the opening round at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Whilst the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion is a well-respected competitor, no one saw Nong-O’s run ending like that, especially at that point of his career.

With his huge victory, comes challengers, though.

There are plenty of fighters that have got their sights on the world champion as he prepares for his first world title defense.

‘The General’ has received callouts from all angles, with fellow world champions like Rodtang and Superlek both looking to add a second striking world championship to their collection.

On top of that, ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade has suggested that he wants to test himself under a striking ruleset and an all-British dream fight with Liam Harrison is a guaranteed banger that has been building for some time now.

With Jonathan Haggerty alluding on social media that he has already signed a contract for his return, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong spoke about the champion's current position whilst in attendance at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The ONE head honcho told the South China Morning Post:

“Haggerty is the best in the world. Unbelievable striker. And the way he dismantled Nong-O, so he has a target on his back.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available to watch in its entirety for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

